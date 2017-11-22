KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — The Montana Highway Patrol says black ice contributed to a single vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 2 in northwestern Montana that killed a Kalispell couple and injured four others.
Trooper David Mills says the sport utility vehicle was traveling down a hill with a left-hand curve near McGregor Lake west of Kalispell when the SUV hit black ice, slid off the road and struck several trees at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.
A 31-year-old man and 33-year-old woman were thrown from a third-row seat and died at the scene.
The other four people in the SUV — two men and two women — were wearing seat belts and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Most Read Stories
- Retired Alabama cop on Roy Moore: ‘We were also told to ... make sure that he didn’t hang around the cheerleaders’
- A Washington syrah was named second best wine in the world
- Expect record-high temps, 'copious rain' in Seattle area as we head toward Thanksgiving VIEW
- Fake field goal? An errant challenge? Blame Pete Carroll for Seahawks' loss to Atlanta
- Bicyclist dies in hit-and-run crash in Sodo, police say
The names of the victims were being withheld until family members could be notified.