WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police are investigating a head-on collision that killed two people and injured three others.
Police said the accident happened Saturday night in Winchester when a 1999 Ford F150 pickup truck traveling east on Papermill road crossed the center line and hit a westbound 2001 Chevrolet Suburban.
The driver of the pickup truck, a 36-year-old Winchester man, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Police said charges against him are pending.
The driver of the Suburban, 59-year-old Michael Mercer of Stephens City, died at the scene. The front-seat passenger, Jimmy Kilbourne Sr., of Winchester, died at a nearby hospital.
A 67-year-old female passenger was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries. A 17-year-old male passenger was flown to Inova Fairfax Hospital for treatment.