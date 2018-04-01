ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Authorities are seeking a silver sedan that could have been involved in a St. Paul drive-by shooting that left two people injured.
The Pioneer Press reports the Saturday night shooting occurred in the city’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood. Witnesses tell police that someone fired from the car and then fled.
The victims were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Information from: St. Paul Pioneer Press, http://www.twincities.com