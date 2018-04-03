SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A man and a woman have been indicted on human trafficking and money laundering charges for trafficking women.

Sixty-five-year-old Stephen Forsley and 61-year-old Liu Yang were indicted by a grand jury for charges including trafficking women for sexual servitude and deriving support from prostitution.

Forsley and Yang were originally arrested in January after a months-long investigation found evidence they were allegedly running a human trafficking ring fronted through massage parlors.

The businesses were the Day Spa and Health and Relaxation Spa in Springfield. Through these businesses Forsley and Yang allegedly proctored sexual activity between women and buyers for a fee. The Attorney General’s office found thousands of dollars in cash at Yang’s residence.

The two pleaded not guilty in January, and made bail on district court charges.

Attorneys for Forsley and Yang could not be reached for comment. Multiple agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security and FBI are assisting on the case.