COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Police in Colorado say two people were injured in a chain reaction accident that involved at least a dozen cars.

According to Colorado Springs Police, officers were called on Friday night to a roll-over accident on Interstate 25. The driver of one car lost control while on a bridge and another vehicle hit that car.

The driver of the first car got out of his vehicle and was hit by a third car.

Police said at least nine other cars were involved in a chain reaction accident after the initial crashes. Southbound traffic on the interstate was shut down for almost four hours.

The person who was hit while on foot and another driver were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities said roads were icy at the time.