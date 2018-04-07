COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Police in Colorado say two people were injured in a chain reaction accident that involved at least a dozen cars.
According to Colorado Springs Police, officers were called on Friday night to a roll-over accident on Interstate 25. The driver of one car lost control while on a bridge and another vehicle hit that car.
The driver of the first car got out of his vehicle and was hit by a third car.
Police said at least nine other cars were involved in a chain reaction accident after the initial crashes. Southbound traffic on the interstate was shut down for almost four hours.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Thousands of Indian women find their American dreams in jeopardy
- Many Americans try retirement, then change their minds
- Symptoms from stopping antidepressants are largely a mystery
- Canada mourns: 15 die when truck, hockey team bus collide VIEW
- Hannity vows to bash Kimmel until he apologizes to 1st lady
The person who was hit while on foot and another driver were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Authorities said roads were icy at the time.