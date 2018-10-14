COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho State Police say two people were hospitalized after their car struck a moose on U.S. 95 south of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

The Coeur d’Alene Press reports that a Subaru Legacy driven by 34-year-old Derek Gregory of Hayden was traveling southbound on U.S. 95 at 2:34 a.m. Saturday when it struck a moose.

The vehicle came to rest on the southbound shoulder, while the moose was in the southbound lanes.

Police say it was struck again by a Dodge Intrepid driven by Walter Betts of Rathrdum hit the moose a second time. He was not hurt.

Gregory and his passenger, Amanda McCarthy of Post Falls, were transported to Kootenai Health with undisclosed injuries.

