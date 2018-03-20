HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Lewis and Clark County officials are investigating after two people were found dead at a residence in a subdivision just north of Helena.

Coroner Bryan Backeberg tells the Independent Record that a male and female were found dead Monday evening.

Officials have not identified the deceased or said how they died, but Sheriff Leo Dutton says the deaths are considered suspicious.

