HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Lewis and Clark County officials are investigating after two people were found dead at a residence in a subdivision just north of Helena.
Coroner Bryan Backeberg tells the Independent Record that a male and female were found dead Monday evening.
Officials have not identified the deceased or said how they died, but Sheriff Leo Dutton says the deaths are considered suspicious.
Information from: Independent Record, http://www.helenair.com