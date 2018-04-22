WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Iowa authorities are investigating a weekend fire that killed a woman and child in Waterloo.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports the fire was reported around 6:30 a.m. Sunday by a newspaper carrier. Waterloo Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Mike Moore says firefighters found the victims on the second floor of the home. Three other people escaped the fire.

The names of the fire victims weren’t immediately released.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

Sunday’s fire was the second fatal blaze in Waterloo in the past month. On March 15, a fire killed a woman and her son and daughter.

