HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Highway Patrol says two people are dead and three others are injured after a crash in Henderson involving a stolen SUV.
They say the stolen vehicle failed to stop at red lights about 3:30 a.m. Sunday and sideswiped another SUV at an intersection and overturned.
The driver of the sideswiped vehicle died at the scene while a passenger in the stolen SUV was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Authorities say the driver of the stolen vehicle suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries while two other passengers were taken to a hospital.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He attends an elite university but lives in a trailer with no heat or sewer hookups VIEW
- Top-seeded Virginia left to make sense of historic NCAA loss VIEW
- McCabe kept memos on Trump dealings; Mueller now has them
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- FBI at site where Civil War gold rumored to be buried
Highway Patrol officials say the crash remains under investigation.
The identities of the two people who died will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.