NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Two people have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the shooting death of a man in Virginia.

Twenty-seven-year-old Brittany L. Garrett and 60-year-old Michael C. Robinson are accused of being involved in the killing of 48-year-old Damon L. Tucker. Police found Tucker shot to death on Sunday.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports they were arrested without incident by Richmond police and the U.S. Marshals’ fugitive task force.

