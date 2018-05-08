PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A man and a woman have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Mississippi.

Twenty-eight-year-old Rouvell Jerome “Rudy” Thigpen turned himself over to police on Monday and was charged with murder. Pascagoula Police Capt. Doug Adams tells The Sun Herald of Biloxi that 28-year-old Octavia Williams-Biggs was arrested Tuesday and charged with accessory after the fact.

Both are accused of involvement in the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Lorenzo Biggs.

Biggs was shot in the chest and leg on Friday. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. Adams did not expand on how Williams-Biggs is involved in the crime, but said her charges could be upgraded. Police have said Thigpen is the boyfriend of Biggs’ estranged wife. It is unclear if William-Biggs is the estranged wife.

___

Information from: The Sun Herald, http://www.sunherald.com