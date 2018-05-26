HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — No one was hurt when a small plane flipped and landed upside down in the grass at the Hillsboro Airport.

Hillsboro fire officials say an instructor and student were on board when the Cessna 152 flipped Saturday morning.

KATU-TV reports that officials said the two people were out of the plane by the time responders arrived.

There were no leaking fluids from the plane, and the Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating.

