STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State says it’s no longer recognizing two fraternities that have “several violations of university rules.”
University officials said Saturday that Delta Upsilon has lost its recognition until the end of the spring semester, and Pi Lambda Phi won’t be recognized until the end of 2019. The action means the fraternities cannot participate in Greek life events, such as homecoming or the university’s dance marathon.
Penn State says the fraternities made alcohol available during social events that included underage students.
Delta Upsilon International’s executive director says he’s “extremely disappointed,” and sanctions are needed if chapters hold events endangering health and safety.
Pi Lambda Phi’s governing body says it has suspended the chapter and begun closure procedures because members “chose not to follow” expectations that were “very clear.”