CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say one person was killed and another injured when the driver of an auto fleeing a traffic stop plowed into two pedestrians.

Authorities say police were conducting a traffic stop in the South Side West Chatham neighborhood on Thursday afternoon when the driver attempted to flee.

One of the pedestrians struck, a 55-year-old woman, was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. The other pedestrian, a 30-year-old man, was treated on the scene by the Chicago Fire Department.

None of the victims were identified late Thursday.

Police say arrests have been made.