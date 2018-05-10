CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say one person was killed and another injured when the driver of an auto fleeing a traffic stop plowed into two pedestrians.
Authorities say police were conducting a traffic stop in the South Side West Chatham neighborhood on Thursday afternoon when the driver attempted to flee.
One of the pedestrians struck, a 55-year-old woman, was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. The other pedestrian, a 30-year-old man, was treated on the scene by the Chicago Fire Department.
None of the victims were identified late Thursday.
Police say arrests have been made.