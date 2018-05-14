PHOENIX (AP) — Two pedestrians were killed over the weekend in west Phoenix when they were struck by vehicles in separate accidents.

Police say 52-year-old Martin Jones died Saturday night after he was struck by an SUV.

Jones was crossing a street outside of a crosswalk at the time he was struck.

Police say the driver of the SUV is suspected of being impaired.

The other pedestrian fatality occurred Sunday morning when 46-year-old Clifford Yazzie was struck by a car as he was either trying to cross a street or stumbled into the roadway.

Police say the driver remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment.