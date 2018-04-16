PHOENIX (AP) — Two pedestrians were fatally struck by vehicles Sunday in separate collisions in Phoenix.
A woman’s body was found Sunday night on a roadway in south Phoenix.
Police were told she was lying on the roadway when she was struck by a vehicle.
It’s unclear why the woman was lying on the roadway and whether she had been struck by another vehicle prior to the collision.
Police say the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.
Four hours earlier, another woman who was crossing a roadway in north Phoenix was fatally struck by a sedan in a hit-and-run collision.
The 40-year-old woman was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police are looking for the blue or turquoise Toyota sedan that struck the woman.