WHEELER, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State Police say two people died this week from injuries sustained in a March 27 crash on Highway 101 in Tillamook County.

Sgt. Kaipo Raiser says a Ford Explorer driven by 83-year-old D. Gordon Rognlien was traveling just south of Wheeler when it crossed the centerline on a sharp curve. The vehicle collided head-on with an SUV driven by an 85-year-old William Burr of Garibaldi. Those vehicles then struck a Buick.

Raiser says Burr died Tuesday at OHSU Hospital in Portland, and Rognlien died two days later at the same hospital.

A 78-year-old woman from Rockaway Beach was also injured in the crash.