Share story

By
The Associated Press

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Two men have been ordered to stand trial in the 2013 shooting death of a disc jockey and activist outside a northeastern Pennsylvania bar.

A Luzerne County judge ruled Friday that there was enough evidence to send the case against 28-year-old Roberto Battle and 36-year-old David Nealy to trial on homicide and conspiracy charges.

The two are accused of killing Michael Onley in a drive-by shooting after being kicked out of Outsiders Bar in Wilkes-Barre (WILKS’-ba-ree).

Onley, who performed under the name DJ Mo, had rallied against gun violence. His only brother died as a bystander in an unrelated South Carolina shooting in 2012. Police say they don’t believe he was targeted.

Nealy’s attorney argued that the evidence presented was circumstantial and didn’t directly connect either suspect to the shooting.

