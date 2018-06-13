OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Two Oklahoma Independent Petroleum Association executives have left the industry trade group.

The Oklahoman reports that Tim Wigley resigned as president on Sunday after the group’s annual meeting in Texas. Spokesman Cody Bannister said Tuesday the association will form a search committee to find a new candidate.

Wigley’s resignation comes after he was arrested in March on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and disregarding a traffic control device. He’s pleaded not guilty to both charges. His jury trial is scheduled for Aug. 1.

Chairman Berry Mullennix says Wigley plans to continue his career in Washington.

Bannister also says Sunny Allen is no longer employed as the association’s vice president of finance. He says Allen didn’t resign and that the two executives’ separations are unrelated.

