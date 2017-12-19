TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Two Oklahoma men have been sentenced to eight years in prison for a drive-by shooting of a home.
The Tulsa World reports that 20-year-old Blake Kenneth Hagin entered a blind plea to a single count of using a vehicle to facilitate the discharge of a weapon. A blind plea is made without accepting a sentence recommendation from the state.
One of Hagin’s co-defendants, 19-year-old Gordon McAuliff, pleaded guilty to the same charge.
Police say both men were arrested, along with and 19-year-old Sevey Price, after they were involved in firing at least 20 rounds on March 10 into a home in Broken Arrow, a Tulsa suburb. They allege the men had been in a dispute with a resident of the house.
Price is scheduled to appear in court next month.
Information from: Tulsa World, http://www.tulsaworld.com