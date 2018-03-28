OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Two Ogden teenagers have been ordered to stand trial in 2nd District Court on murder charges in the shooting of a 47-year-old woman who was sleeping in her home last summer.
The Standard-Examiner reports Judge Jennifer Valencia ruled during a preliminary hearing Tuesday there was sufficient evidence to prosecute 16-year-old Daniel Garcia and 17-year-old Jordan Zamora in the killing of Maria Sanchez in August.
Garcia is charged with murder, obstructing justice and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.
Zamora is charged with the same three counts, in addition to the use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police say one of the teens fired seven shots or more into a residence where Sanchez was asleep. She died the next day.
Detectives used surveillance footage at a nearby gas station to identify Sanchez as one of the suspects.
___
Information from: Standard-Examiner, http://www.standard.net