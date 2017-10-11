DETROIT (AP) — Authorities say two Detroit police officers have been suspended after they failed to disclose that they were in a high-speed chase that ended with a crash and the motorist’s death.
Detroit police Chief James Craig tells The Detroit News that a criminal investigation has been launched following the chase, which happened about 10:30 p.m. Monday after an attempted traffic stop.
Craig says the special operations officers failed to disclose as recently as Tuesday morning that a chase took place. He says they also didn’t notify dispatch about the chase. And he added that there “appeared to be no initial reason to stop the car.”
The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office says Jerry Bradford Jr. died of multiple injuries. About 50 people gathered Tuesday night at a vigil for him.
