EAST NORTHPORT, N.Y. (AP) — Two police officers showed they are a dog’s best friend by rescuing a pooch from a burning house on Long Island.
Suffolk County police say Officers Joseph Barra and Stephen Caratozzolo arrived at the fire scene in East Northport at 1:45 p.m. Friday.
As they circled the burning house looking for victims, the officers spotted a dog through a rear window. They rushed into the smoke-filled house and grabbed the dog.
Both officers were treated for smoke inhalation at Stony Brook University Hospital.
The dog, a 5-year-old Pomeranian mix named Gucci, is expected to survive.
Arson detectives are investigating the cause of the fire.