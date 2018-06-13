NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. (AP) — Two police officers responding to reports of teenagers being abducted at gunpoint were injured when someone started shooting at them at a Pennsylvania home.

Authorities say a 911 caller reported around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday that two teens had been abducted and were being held at a North Braddock home. But when a SWAT team arrived there, someone started shooting through a back door.

One officer was grazed in the arm by a bullet, while another suffered a head injury. But neither injury was considered life-threatening.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident. But further details on what sparked the shooting and what charges the suspects may face have not been disclosed.