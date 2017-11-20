BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The police department in Bennington, Vermont, is adding two new officers and a K-9 team.

Police chief Paul Doucette says two recruits from the Vermont Police Academy and a Bennington officer graduated from programs last week.

The Bennington Banner says two recruits — Dustin Lynds and Derek Osgood — will become part of the department this winter.

Bennington Officer Robert Murawski and a police dog that will join the department have graduated from the canine tracking school last week.

Doucette says staffing levels were down a bit after a couple of retirements and one officer going to the Vermont State Police.

