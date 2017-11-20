BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The police department in Bennington, Vermont, is adding two new officers and a K-9 team.
Police chief Paul Doucette says two recruits from the Vermont Police Academy and a Bennington officer graduated from programs last week.
The Bennington Banner says two recruits — Dustin Lynds and Derek Osgood — will become part of the department this winter.
Bennington Officer Robert Murawski and a police dog that will join the department have graduated from the canine tracking school last week.
Most Read Stories
- Parents, adult son believed dead in Sammamish murder-suicide
- Kickoff time, TV info announced for 110th Apple Cup
- Rebound with redemption: Huskies come back to beat Utah behind the unlikeliest of heroes
- Anthony Bourdain brought 'Parts Unknown' to Seattle — here's where he ate
- Huskies won't repeat as Pac-12 champs, but their consolation prize? The game of the year
Doucette says staffing levels were down a bit after a couple of retirements and one officer going to the Vermont State Police.
___
Information from: Bennington Banner, http://www.benningtonbanner.com