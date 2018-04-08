ASHLEY, Pa. (AP) — Two police officers were injured in a head-on crash in northeastern Pennsylvania over the weekend.
Police in Luzerne County said the Ashley officers were in an unmarked police vehicle at about 5 a.m. Sunday when a car crossed the center line and hit them head-on.
The borough police department said Officer Joshua Smith and Sgt. Joseph McGlynn were taken to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital but were released Sunday afternoon.
Chief David Fedorczyk said the officers were “banged up a little bit” and expected to miss at least a week of work.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Thousands of Indian women find their American dreams in jeopardy
- Many Americans try retirement, then change their minds
- Canada mourns: 15 die when truck, hockey team bus collide VIEW
- Symptoms from stopping antidepressants are largely a mystery
- Hannity vows to bash Kimmel until he apologizes to 1st lady
The driver was taken into custody and taken to a hospital for a blood-alcohol test.