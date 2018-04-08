ASHLEY, Pa. (AP) — Two police officers were injured in a head-on crash in northeastern Pennsylvania over the weekend.

Police in Luzerne County said the Ashley officers were in an unmarked police vehicle at about 5 a.m. Sunday when a car crossed the center line and hit them head-on.

The borough police department said Officer Joshua Smith and Sgt. Joseph McGlynn were taken to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital but were released Sunday afternoon.

Chief David Fedorczyk said the officers were “banged up a little bit” and expected to miss at least a week of work.

The driver was taken into custody and taken to a hospital for a blood-alcohol test.