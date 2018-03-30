BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Two Alabama police officers have been injured in a car crash while responding to a call.
Birmingham police Lt. Peter Williston tells AL.com that two officers were responding to a report of a wanted felon driving around Thursday night and had activated their emergency lights when their vehicle collided with the second vehicle.
Williston says the driver of the other vehicle was not injured. The two officers were hospitalized with minor injuries.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and police have not said who was at fault.
Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews