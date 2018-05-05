READING, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a crash involving two police vehicles injured two eastern Pennsylvania officers as well as a bystander reportedly hit by flying debris.
Sgt. Thomas Fleming said the Reading patrol vehicles were responding to an officer asking for assistance on the other side of the city at about 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Witnesses said a patrol car and a police sport utility vehicle were involved in the crash.
Police said the officers and the third person were taken to Reading Hospital for treatment of injuries described as minor.
