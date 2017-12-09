ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police say an FBI agent and a state fire marshal were killed while standing on the shoulder of a highway at the scene of a traffic crash.

Police said FBI Supervisory Special Agent Carlos Wolff and Deputy Chief State Fire Marshal Sander Cohen were killed late Friday.

Police said Cohen called state police and reported he was at the scene of a single-car crash in the fast lane of I-270 southbound. He asked for assistance and activated his emergency flashers.

As Wolff — the driver of the damaged vehicle — stood with Cohen on the shoulder of the lane, a car swerved and struck both men. Both officers were thrown over the jersey wall into the northbound side. Police said at least one was struck by a northbound vehicle.