BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Kern County officials say two of four firearms stolen from an unmarked sheriff’s vehicle last week have been recovered.
KBAK-TV reports deputies responding to a tip late Friday in Bakersfield found an AR-15 and a Mossberg 12 gauge shotgun that belong to the sheriff’s office. A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested on suspicion of possessing stolen property.
Deputies are still searching for a missing Glock 27 handgun and an unspecified fourth gun.
The weapons were taken from an unmarked car assigned to an undercover deputy while it was parked outside the deputy’s home.
Most Read Stories
- ICE agents arrest man inside Oregon house without warrant
- Instant analysis: Three thoughts from the Seahawks' romp over the Giants at MetLife Stadium
- I-5’s Uncle Sam: 50 years and still ticked off near Chehalis
- Seahawks gain control of their emotions, and the ball, to finally break loose from Giants, 24-7
- It looked ugly on TV, but Doug Baldwin’s uncontrolled emotion helped Seahawks beat Giants
___
Information from: KBAK-TV, http://www.bakersfieldnow.com/