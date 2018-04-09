ABBEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve found the bodies of two men who didn’t return from a fishing trip in southeast Alabama on Wednesday, and they’re still looking for a third person.

Henry County officials say the search will continue Monday.

Dive teams and dogs were used on Sunday, when Henry County Coroner Derek Wright says the body of John White of Headland was located.

The Dothan Eagle reports the body of 52-year-old Timothy Arnold Evans of Headland was found Friday near Thomas Mill Creek, which feeds into Lake Eufaula.

Officials found debris believed to be from the anglers’ boat on the lake shortly before Evans’ body was located.

Sheriff Will Maddox says teams have narrowed down the search area considerably.

It’s unclear what happened to the men. They were reported missing Thursday.