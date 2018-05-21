SHANDANKEN, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say two off-duty New York Police Department officers, one of them a groom on his wedding day, have died in an upstate car crash.
According to Newsday , state police and the NYPD say the groom was Michael Colangelo of Huntington Station, Long Island.
The other officer was identified as John M. Martinez of Hauppauge, Long Island.
The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the town of Shandaken in Ulster County.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A Staten Island man found a safe with cash in his backyard — then things got weird
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- Texas jury hits Omaha trucking company with $89.6M verdict
- 'Epic takedown': Bill Gates draws laughs at Trump's expense
- Insurer balks at paying for ER visits for certain ailments
State police say Martinez was driving when the car left the road, struck a tree and overturned.
Authorities say the crash happened near a resort where Colangelo’s wedding had taken place.
___
Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com