NEW YORK (AP) — Two New York City police detectives have been suspended without pay amid reports that they’re facing criminal charges in the sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman.

The Brooklyn teenager said the officers assaulted her following a traffic stop on Sept. 15.

Police spokesman Stephen Davis said the two officers were suspended and demoted from detective on Friday.

He declined to comment on reports that a grand jury has handed up an indictment charging at least one of the officers.

The woman’s lawyer, Michael David, said the detectives threatened her with arrest over a bottle of prescription pills, then handcuffed her and drove around before stopping in a restaurant parking lot.

David said one detective forced the woman to perform oral sex and the other raped her.