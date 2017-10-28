NEW YORK (AP) — Two New York City police detectives have been suspended without pay amid reports that they’re facing criminal charges in the sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman.
The Brooklyn teenager said the officers assaulted her following a traffic stop on Sept. 15.
Police spokesman Stephen Davis said the two officers were suspended and demoted from detective on Friday.
He declined to comment on reports that a grand jury has handed up an indictment charging at least one of the officers.
Most Read Stories
- 'Inmates running the prison' on NFL protests? Players — including Seahawks — take shots at Texans owner's comment
- 'I whiffed': Trading Chris Taylor is Jerry Dipoto's biggest regret, but he stays upbeat | Matt Calkins
- Seattle ranked nation's No. 2 coolest city — just behind this West Coast rival
- TICKET ALERT: Here's how to buy tickets for 'Hamilton' at Paramount Theatre
- Seattle will defend Kshama Sawant in defamation suit brought by police officers
The woman’s lawyer, Michael David, said the detectives threatened her with arrest over a bottle of prescription pills, then handcuffed her and drove around before stopping in a restaurant parking lot.
David said one detective forced the woman to perform oral sex and the other raped her.