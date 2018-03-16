NEW YORK (AP) — Two New York City firefighters are among the seven service members killed in a helicopter crash in Iraq.

Fire Department Lt. Christopher Raguso and fire marshal Christopher “Tripp” Zanetis were aboard the military helicopter that crashed in western Iraq Thursday.

New York City Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said Friday that Raguso and Zanetis “bravely wore two uniforms in their extraordinary lives of service” with the Fire Department and the U.S. armed forces.

Mayor Bill de Blasio called them “truly two of New York City’s bravest.”

Raguso also served as a lieutenant in the volunteer fire department in suburban Commack, where he lived. The Commack Fire Department said in a statement that it has lost “a great American patriot, friend and brother.”

The Pentagon says the crash is under investigation.