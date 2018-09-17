RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (AP) — Two Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies and a bystander have been shot during an incident just outside of the capital city.
Department spokesman Sgt. Shaun Hampton says the suspect is in custody.
Hampton says the shooting Monday afternoon occurred at a Pep Boys auto parts store on a busy street in Rancho Cordova, California. Hampton says it’s unclear what led to the shooting.
Hampton did not provide details on the deputies’ or the bystander’s condition.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- GOP plans Senate hearing next week for Kavanaugh, accuser WATCH
- California professor, writer of confidential Kavanaugh letter, speaks out about her allegation of sexual assault
- Labrador dog named Lucy saves Oregon man from sex conviction
- Trump Jr. mocks sexual assault claim against Kavanaugh
- Noah's Ark except it's a school bus: Truck driver rescues 64 dogs and cats from floods of Hurricane Florence
Sacramento Metro Fire Capt. Chris Vestal says four people were taken to the hospital.