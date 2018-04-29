BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A federal grand jury indicted two north Alabama men in separate counterfeiting cases Friday, a U.S. Department of Justice press release announced.
The indictment charges Connor Douglas Glass, 25, with making and possessing counterfeit $100 and $20 bills in Cullman and Jackson counties between January and October 2017. The indictment also charges Glass with passing counterfeit bills at three Dollar General Stores.
A separate indictment charges Montrez Chebeir Martin, 33, with passing counterfeit $50 bills to individuals in Madison and Morgan counties in September 2017. Martin, a convicted felon, was also charged with possession of a handgun. He was convicted of theft in Iowa in 2014 and assault in Alabama in 2017.
Counterfeiting charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
