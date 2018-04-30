ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The New York state Senate has two new members.
Democrats Shelley Mayer of Westchester County and Luis Sepulveda of the Bronx were sworn in Monday.
Both won special elections last week and both previously served in the state Assembly.
Their elections give Democrats a one-seat majority in the 63-member Senate. But Republicans are holding on to power thanks to the support a rogue Democrat, Sen. Simcha Felder of Brooklyn, who sides with the GOP.
Every seat in the Senate and Assembly will be up for election in November. Democrats hope to win enough Senate seats to wrest power from Republicans, who are vowing to defend their last bastion in state politics.
Democrats already control the Assembly and hold the offices of governor, attorney general and comptroller.