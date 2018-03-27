LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two Las Vegas-area elected officials want more marijuana tax revenue to be used for education in Nevada, but Gov. Brian Sandoval says not to expect him to call a special session of the Legislature to take up the issue.
State Sen. Tick Segerblom, a Democrat who backed marijuana legalization in Nevada, and nonpartisan Las Vegas City Councilwoman Lois Tarkanian told reporters Monday that more marijuana tax revenues should go to school districts instead of the state’s rainy day fund.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Tarkanian and Segerblom want to tap surplus revenues from a 10 percent sales tax on recreational marijuana purchases.
The state projected the tax would generate $13.6 million in the first seven months of legal recreational marijuana sales, but actual numbers have been nearly $23 million.
