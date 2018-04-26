BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — Iowa authorities have charged two people suspected of firing at officers during a pursuit in southwest Iowa and at officers in a suburb of Omaha.

Authorities say 37-year-old Jacqueline Streich and 28-year-old William Stanfill were charged in Fremont County, Iowa, with attempted murder of a police officer. Court records don’t list the names of attorneys for the two Bellevue, Nebraska, residents.

The two are suspected of shooting at a man Tuesday afternoon in Bellevue, shooting at another man Tuesday night just south of Bellevue and of shooting at officers looking for their car early Wednesday morning.

Authorities suspect the two fired at a sheriff’s deputy in Tabor, Iowa, later and at pursuing officers in Hamburg, Iowa. A state trooper was injured when his cruiser crashed.

Streich and Stanfill were arrested after their car crashed into the Nishnabotna River just south of Hamburg.