RENO, Nev. (AP) — A neighborhood on the west edge of Reno is on alert after two possible mountain lion sightings were reported over the weekend.

Officials at the Somersett community near Verdi told residents in a newsletter update Monday that people reported seeing a mountain lion at two different areas on Somersett golf course just north of Interstate 80.

State wildlife officials say anyone who encounters a mountain lion should try to make themselves appear large and make lots of noise, but do not attempt to run away.