NEW YORK (AP) — Two more New York men have been identified as among the seven service members killed in western Iraq when their helicopter crashed.

The Department of Defense said Capt. Andreas O’Keeffe, 37, of Center Moriches and Staff Sgt. Dashan Briggs, 30, of Port Jefferson Station were among the New York Air National Guard members who died on Thursday.

The men were part of a seven-member team that also included fellow New Yorkers Capt. Christopher Zanetis, of Queens and Master Sgt. Christopher Raguso of Commack. Both of those men were members of the Fire Department of New York.

The Pentagon says there is no evidence of any enemy activity involved in the crash, which is under investigation.

The men were part of the 106th Rescue Wing.