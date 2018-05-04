BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa the Spirit Lake Sioux are the latest North Dakota American Indian tribes to sue opioid manufacturers and distributors.
The Bismarck Tribune reports the tribes sued 24 opioid industry groups in federal court Thursday. The lawsuit alleges the companies marketed prescription opioids in a way that fraudulently concealed and minimized their addiction risk.
The Standing Rock Sioux and the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate filed lawsuits earlier.
The tribes are seeking monetary damages for allegations of deceptive trade practices, fraudulent and negligent conduct and violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act.
The companies have denied wrongdoing in response to similar lawsuits filed around the country.
Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com