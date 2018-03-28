OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say two more people have been arrested in the early January shooting death of a U.S. Army soldier who was visiting Omaha relatives for the holidays.

Police said in a written release Wednesday that 44-year-old Latiba Lemon was booked on suspicion of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and that 21-year-old was booked on suspicion of making terroristic threats.

The arrests came in the Jan. 6 killing of 27-year-old Kyle LeFlore outside the Reign Lounge.

Three others also face charges in the case, including 27-year-old Larry Goynes and 35-year-old Jason Devers, each charged with first-degree murder.