OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say two more people have been arrested in the early January shooting death of a U.S. Army soldier who was visiting Omaha relatives for the holidays.
Police said in a written release Wednesday that 44-year-old Latiba Lemon was booked on suspicion of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and that 21-year-old was booked on suspicion of making terroristic threats.
The arrests came in the Jan. 6 killing of 27-year-old Kyle LeFlore outside the Reign Lounge.
Three others also face charges in the case, including 27-year-old Larry Goynes and 35-year-old Jason Devers, each charged with first-degree murder.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Man charged with shipping explosives to military sites
- Here's how to download all your data from Facebook: It might be a wake-up call | Analysis
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Grand jury won't indict 2 Columbus, Ohio, police officers who shot black man