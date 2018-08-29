LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A corrections official says two more inmates have died of possible drug overdoses at a maximum security prison in southeast Arkansas.
Arkansas Department of Correction spokesman James DePriest say the inmates aged 26 and 55 were found unresponsive Tuesday in their cells at Varner Supermax Unit, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Little Rock.
DePriest has said three other inmates were found unresponsive earlier this week and that they died within 24 hours of each other .
State police spokesman Bill Sadler has cautioned against speculating on the cause of death, but DePriest said it “would not shock” him if the synthetic marijuana compound known as K2 was a factor.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Jacksonville shooting suspect appeared to be targeting specific gamers, police say
- She may be world's oldest person, but 117-year-old is too busy to care VIEW
- Body found in fish tank in missing man's San Francisco home
- New law to make California first state to end bail
- Under pressure, Trump tersely recognizes McCain, lowers flag WATCH
Correction officials have reported a lower incidence of K2 incidents this year , partly due to new mail policies.