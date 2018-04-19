HONOLULU (AP) — A Florida man must spend two months behind bars and four months under home confinement for his role in scamming the University of Hawaii out of $200,000 for a Stevie Wonder concert that never happened.

A judge in Honolulu sentenced Sean Barriero Thursday for the scam that humiliated the university. Barriero pleaded guilty to illegally taking $200,000 from the university.

Prosecutors say the university was tricked into paying the money in 2012 before realizing that neither Wonder nor his representatives had authorized a show.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Marc Wallenstein asked the judge for a lighter sentence because Barriero’s cooperation led his co-defendant to plead guilty to wire fraud.

Marc Hubbard was sentenced to nearly five years in prison earlier this month.

Wallenstein says Hubbard duped Barriero.