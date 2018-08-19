CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s state-run news agency says prosecutors have referred two monks to trial on charges of killing an abbot in a monastery north of Cairo last month.
The MENA news agency reported Sunday that prosecutors are charging a recently defrocked monk, identified as Isaiah, and another hospitalized one, identified as Faltaous, with the killing of Bishop Epiphanius, an abbot at St. Macarius Monastery.
No date has been set for the trial.
The abbot’s shock killing took place on July 29. His funeral was attended by Pope Tawadros II, the spiritual leader of Egypt’s Coptic Orthodox Christians, one the world’s oldest Christian communities.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- No private jets, no big house: Jimmy Carter an outlier among ex-presidents VIEW
- Garbage from Washington state's booming pot industry clogs gutters, sewers and landfills
- Another trial looms for ex-Trump campaign chairman Manafort
- Wary of taking the fall, White House counsel cooperates with Mueller VIEW
- British Columbia declares state of emergency over wildfires
Following Epiphanius’ death, the church took measures aimed at instilling discipline into monastic life. Among them was a halt in admitting novices to monasteries nationwide for a year.