SHELL KNOB, Mo. (AP) — Authorities in southwestern Missouri say two Stone County sheriff’s deputies suffered injuries while trying to nab a suspect.
Officials say the incident happened Friday when the deputies initiated a traffic stop in Shell Knob. The deputies say the driver refused to stop, leading to a chase. Officials say the suspect slammed on his brakes twice during the chase, causing the deputies’ car to hit the vehicle.
Officials say the driver then fled on foot and was capture after a struggle in which deputies deployed a stun gun.
The sheriff’s office says a 2-year-old boy was later found in the back of the suspect’s vehicle.
Officials say the deputies suffered minor injuries and were released from a hospital Friday night.